Paying too much for gas Hamilton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HAMILTON, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.35 for gas in the Hamilton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hamilton area was $3.35 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 504 Us-93 S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 504 Us-93 S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Conoco 1000 Main St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 410 S 1St St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.