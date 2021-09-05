Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Parsons
(PARSONS, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Parsons area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Parsons area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 2431 N 16Th St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bordertown at 2901 Main St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
