Don’t overpay for gas in Wellington: Analysis shows most expensive station
(WELLINGTON, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Wellington?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wellington area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wellington area appeared to be at BP, at 187 E Herrick Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 187 E Herrick Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0