Where’s the most expensive gas in Key Largo?

(KEY LARGO, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Key Largo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Key Largo area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Tom Thumb, at 102630 Overseas Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Tom Thumb 102630 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Tom Thumb 104701 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.71 $ 3.45

Shell 99810 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.77 $ 3.09

Shell 102525 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.67 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.