Are you overpaying for gas in Salyersville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Salyersville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salyersville area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 40 Elk Creek Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salyersville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 40 Elk Creek Rd, Salyersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 269 E Mountain Pkwy, Salyersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

BP 114 E Mountain Pkwy, Salyersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 460 W Maple St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.