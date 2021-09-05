Analysis shows most expensive gas in Colville

(COLVILLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Colville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 370 W 5Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 370 W 5Th Ave, Colville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to K & M Fuel at 178 Us-395. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.