Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Taos

(TAOS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Taos area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Taos area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hail Creek Travel Center, at 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Taos area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Hail Creek Travel Center 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 823 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.