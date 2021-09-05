CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossett, AR

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Crossett

Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 4 days ago
(CROSSETT, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Crossett?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crossett area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CEFCO, at 101 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crossett area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

CEFCO

101 Main St, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.24
$3.09

Brookshire's

1600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Murphy USA

908 Unity Rd, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

E-Z Mart

1658 Ar-52 W, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.98
$3.27
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eagle Mart at 409 W 1St Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crossett Times

Crossett Times

Crossett, AR
With Crossett Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

