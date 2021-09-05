Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Crossett

(CROSSETT, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Crossett?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crossett area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CEFCO, at 101 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crossett area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

CEFCO 101 Main St, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Brookshire's 1600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Murphy USA 908 Unity Rd, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

E-Z Mart 1658 Ar-52 W, Crossett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.98 $ 3.27 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eagle Mart at 409 W 1St Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.