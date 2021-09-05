Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gulf Shores

(GULF SHORES, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Gulf Shores?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gulf Shores area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gulf Shores area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2105 E 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2105 E 2Nd St, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 23141 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.