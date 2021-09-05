Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Gonzales

(GONZALES, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.62 for gas in the Gonzales area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gonzales area was $2.62 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.49 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 3324 Us-90.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3324 Us-90, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2024 S Us-183, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Chevron 1107 N St Joseph St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.