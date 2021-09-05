CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beach Appears To Be Pretty Calm This Labor Day Weekend

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Usually, Ocean Drive and 5 Street is packed on Labor Day weekend – but that has not been the case this year. CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo found the scene relatively calm, with just small groups having fun and enjoying the atmosphere. Ocean Drive was pretty clear expect for...

Folly Beach, SCabcnews4.com

Lowcountry beaches see increase in traffic for Labor Day weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been a busy beach weekend for the Lowcountry. "It's obviously been a lot busier. Labor Day weekend and 4th of July weekend the people that live here know it's just gonna take twice as long as usual to get around Folly," said Jennifer Wilson, a Lowcountry resident.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Families hit the beach for Labor Day

Labor Day signals the unofficial day of summer and is the last holiday before many return to work and school. And families were eager to make the most of it. “You gotta get out here and enjoy it no matter what. Because you can never look past the day,” said Marquan Gibson, of Rochester.
LifestyleWZZM 13

Labor Day Beach Safety Tips

Since the start of 2021, 73 individuals have drowned in the Great Lakes. A total of 33 of those lives were taken in Lake Michigan. Many of these deaths are preventable. People assume that water safety is common sense but many lack education on the basics. For example, Lake Michigan...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA Beaches Packed For Holiday Weekend, With Bigger Crowds Expected On Labor Day

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – While some Southland residents are playing it safe during the pandemic and avoiding crowds this holiday weekend, many beachgoers in Santa Monica were just glad to be outside, masks or not. “The weather’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun here,” said one beachgoer. Crowds packed Santa Monica Beach Labor Day Weekend. (credit: CBS) Beaches were crowded this weekend and for the most part, few people were wearing masks. One couple said they heeded the recommendation to avoid travel this weekend, and decided on a day at the beach just to play it safe. “We live down the street. We have been relaxing, and it’s good to be outside,” the man said. A surfer said that he was ready to enjoy some time off work, surfing and parties, and said he’s not too worried about COVID at this point and feels ready to celebrate. “Gonna go party later, go to some pool parties, maybe at the bars, yeah,” he said. More people are expected to hit the sand and surf on Labor Day.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Pretty nice’ weather, the last day of beach season and how to get around: What Chicagoans need to know this Labor Day

This Monday’s holiday has deep Chicago roots: It was the Pullman factory strike of 1894 that led to the establishment of Labor Day as a national holiday. Decades later, the famous Pullman Porters would form the first Black union to receive a collective bargaining agreement with a major U.S. corporation. This year, Labor Day weekend marks the official opening of the Pullman National Monument ...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Labor Day weekend brings rip current risk to Central Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Labor Day weekend Central Florida!. We have a dry start to the holiday weekend. There is a weak front draped across the area, causing dry conditions to the north, and a bit more moist conditions south. North Central Florida will stay mostly dry today, but areas near Orlando and south will see a 30%-40% chance for scattered showers and isolated storms.
Carbon County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Beltzville State Park beach, boat launch closed Labor Day weekend due to Ida flooding

Beltzville State Park’s swimming beach and boat launches will be closed Labor Day weekend due to flooding from Tropical Depression Ida. An announcement on the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website cited high water levels from the storm. Photos posted on the park’s Facebook page show flooded parking lots and walkways at the park, off Route 209 about 5 miles east of ...
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Dangerous swim conditions in Labor Day weekend forecast for popular Lake Michigan beaches

As Michiganders head out for the last weekend of the summer travel season, the National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches. Overall, the swimming risk will be moderate to high at Lake Michigan beaches for most of Labor Day weekend, the alert said. Under high risk conditions, large waves will quickly tire swimmers and currents may pull them into deeper water. From Saturday to Monday, large waves are expected to wash over piers and could sweep people into the water.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach area to see perfect weather for Labor Day weekend

Forecasters are predicting the perfect Labor Day weekend with no rain, little humidity and unseasonably low temperatures over the next few nights in Myrtle Beach. “It looks like a beautiful weekend for the Grand Strand,” said Reid Hawkins, science officer at the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The NWS forecasts...

