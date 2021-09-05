Don’t overpay for gas in Carroll: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CARROLL, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Carroll area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Carroll area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 510 E Hwy 30.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 510 E Hwy 30. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.