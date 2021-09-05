Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Spencer

(SPENCER, IA) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Spencer area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spencer area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 15 Grand Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 15 Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1001 S Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 411 W 18Th St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.