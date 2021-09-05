Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Spencer
(SPENCER, IA) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Spencer area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spencer area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 15 Grand Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$2.99
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 411 W 18Th St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
