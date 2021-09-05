Don’t overpay for gas in Lewisville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Lewisville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lewisville area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewisville area appeared to be at Speedway, at 4301 Styers Ferry Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 4301 Styers Ferry Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.66 $ 3.15

Sheetz 5230 Beauchamp Ln, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 4995 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.74 $ --

Shell 2397 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.74 $ --

Speedway 2420 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 424 Jonestown Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.