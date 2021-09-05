Analysis shows most expensive gas in Madras

(MADRAS, OR) Gas prices vary across the Madras area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.85, with an average price of $3.51 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Madras area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madras area appeared to be at Shell, at 992 Sw Us-97.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 992 Sw Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ --

Shell 15 Ne 5Th St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.87 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Chevron 1210 Sw Us-97, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Pump at 178 Sw 4Th St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.