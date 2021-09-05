Are you overpaying for gas in Havre? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HAVRE, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Havre area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Havre area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.28 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1004 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1004 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.39

Cenex 911 W 11Th St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Cenex 5 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Exxon 136 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.28

Sinclair 1200 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Conoco 1415 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 200 1St St W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.