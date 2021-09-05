Analysis shows most expensive gas in Crockett

(CROCKETT, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Crockett area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crockett area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1272 E Sl-304 .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1272 E Sl-304 , Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1279 E Sl-304, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 1500 E Sl-304, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 211 S 4Th St, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Crockett E-Z Stop 501 W Goliad Ave, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3939 Us-287, Latexo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1225 Sl-304 E . As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.