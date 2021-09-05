Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Olive Hill

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Gas prices vary across the Olive Hill area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Olive Hill area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Olive Hill area appeared to be at Speedway, at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Olive Hill area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.14

Marathon 10424 Us-60, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

BP 761 E Tom T Hall Blvd, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.14

BP 2464 Ky-2, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 10824 W Us-60, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

BP 10424 Us-60, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.