Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Craig

(CRAIG, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Craig?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.87 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Craig area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 2441 W Victory Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Craig area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 2441 W Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.65 $ 3.92

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 140 W Victory Way. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.