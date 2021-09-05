Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hawkinsville

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Hawkinsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hawkinsville area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hawkinsville area appeared to be at Circle K, at 167 Broad St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 167 Broad St, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to So-Low at 147 Commerce St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.