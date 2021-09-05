Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cameron

(CAMERON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Cameron area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cameron area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cameron area appeared to be at Shell, at 1514 Bob Griffin Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1514 Bob Griffin Rd, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Sinclair 2108 Us-36, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 102 S Walnut. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.