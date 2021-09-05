Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Guymon

(GUYMON, OK) Gas prices vary across the Guymon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Guymon area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Guymon area appeared to be at Mathis Oil, at 324 Sw 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mathis Oil 324 Sw 2Nd St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1105 N Main St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

HUTCH'S 515 Se 2Nd St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 702 Ne 12Th St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2375 N Us-64, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 101 Se 2Nd St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.