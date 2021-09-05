CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guymon, OK

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Guymon

Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 4 days ago
(GUYMON, OK) Gas prices vary across the Guymon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Guymon area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Guymon area appeared to be at Mathis Oil, at 324 Sw 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mathis Oil

324 Sw 2Nd St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

1105 N Main St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

HUTCH'S

515 Se 2Nd St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

702 Ne 12Th St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2375 N Us-64, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 101 Se 2Nd St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

