Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Jamestown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jamestown area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jamestown area appeared to be at Shell, at 408 North Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jamestown area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 408 North Main St, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Marathon 500 Us-127, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 600 Allardt Hwy, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.43 $ --

Burnett's Fuel Center 1901 Michigan Ave, Allardt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Gulf 3401 S York Hwy, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at S York Hwy. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.