Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jamestown
(JAMESTOWN, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Jamestown area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jamestown area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jamestown area appeared to be at Shell, at 408 North Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jamestown area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at S York Hwy. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
