Paying too much for gas Sealy? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SEALY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Sealy area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sealy area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sealy area appeared to be at Shell, at 117 N Meyer St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sealy area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 117 N Meyer St, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2010 Sh-36 S, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5168 Ne Ih-10 , Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Exxon 622 Us-90 W, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1809 Meyer St, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Chevron 2007 Sh-36 S, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 2100 Sh-36 S. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.