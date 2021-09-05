Analysis shows most expensive gas in Monett

(MONETT, MO) Gas prices vary across the Monett area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monett area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monett area appeared to be at Conoco, at 914 N Central Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Monett area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 914 N Central Ave, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Casey's 1601 E Cleveland Ave, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 728 Us Hwy 60 W, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 310 S Kyler St, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.85 $ 3.02 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 870 E Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.85 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Casey's 206 W Commercial St, Pierce City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 879 Us-60. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.