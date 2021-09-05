High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Trinidad as of Sunday

(TRINIDAD, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Trinidad?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Trinidad area was $3.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Trinidad area appeared to be at Safeway, at 457 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway 457 W Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.46

Shell 313 Nevada Ave, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.39 $ --

Exxon 639 W Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.39 $ 3.46

Shell 806 E Goddard Ave, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.39 $ 3.46

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 9960 Santa Fe Trl. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.