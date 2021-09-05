Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Keokuk

(KEOKUK, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Keokuk?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Keokuk area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Ayerco, at 1390 Keokuk St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Ayerco 1390 Keokuk St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1825 Keokuk St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 602 Main St, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ayerco at 124 Us-61. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.