Superb Verstappen thrills home crowd to win Netherlands GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Netherlands F1 GP Auto Racing Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start and followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong)

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — (AP) — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver's leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.

A jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag and lifted it high toward his adoring fans as they celebrated together.

Verstappen started from pole position for a season-leading seventh time, and sixth in the past seven races, courtesy of a brilliant qualifying session.

Hamilton and Bottas were just behind. Verstappen made a great start to pull clear away from them on the speedy 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Zandvoort with its high-banking corners.

