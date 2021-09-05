Are you overpaying for gas in Vernon? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(VERNON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Vernon area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Vernon area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CEFCO, at 2700 Us-287.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

CEFCO 2700 Us-287, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.85 $ 2.89

Yesway 4016 Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3802 Us-287 W. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.