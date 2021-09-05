Where’s the most expensive gas in Pecos?

(PECOS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Pecos?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pecos area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pecos area appeared to be at Valero, at 201 E 3Rd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 201 E 3Rd St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.45

Alon 708 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 4101 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.24 $ 3.68 $ 3.39

Sunoco 2612 Sh-17, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.39

Pilot 2500 S Bickley Ave, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.36 $ 3.70 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 5202 South Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.