Where’s the most expensive gas in Pecos?
(PECOS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Pecos?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pecos area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pecos area appeared to be at Valero, at 201 E 3Rd St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$4.09
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.24
$3.68
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.34
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$2.97
$3.36
$3.70
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 5202 South Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
