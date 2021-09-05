Are you overpaying for gas in Storm Lake? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(STORM LAKE, IA) Gas prices vary across the Storm Lake area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Storm Lake area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Storm Lake area appeared to be at Casey's, at 303 E Hwy 7.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Storm Lake area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 303 E Hwy 7, Alta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1829 Lake Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.