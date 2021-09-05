Don’t overpay for gas in Price: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PRICE, UT) Gas prices vary across the Price area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Price area ranged from $3.47 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 121 N Carbonville Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 121 N Carbonville Rd, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 3.79

Sinclair 850 S Carbon Ave, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 755 S Carbon Ave, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 295 E. Main. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.