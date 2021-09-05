CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Price, UT

Don’t overpay for gas in Price: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Price News Flash
Price News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LfZU_0bnFlMqJ00

(PRICE, UT) Gas prices vary across the Price area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Price area ranged from $3.47 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 121 N Carbonville Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

121 N Carbonville Rd, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.21
$3.79

Sinclair

850 S Carbon Ave, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

755 S Carbon Ave, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 295 E. Main. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Price News Flash

Price News Flash

Price, UT
32
Followers
177
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy