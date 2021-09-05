Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bishop

(BISHOP, CA) Gas prices vary across the Bishop area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.65, with an average price of $4.32 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bishop area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2392 N Sierra Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2392 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.65 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Shell 1290 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.45 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29 card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.95 $ 4.39

Pace 710 W Line St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ -- card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ --

Sinclair 586 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.39

Pace 610 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ --

Manor Market 3100 W Line St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yuhubi Nobi at 180 N See Vee Ln. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.