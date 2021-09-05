Where’s the most expensive gas in Sweetwater?

(SWEETWATER, TX) Gas prices vary across the Sweetwater area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sweetwater area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1803 E Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sweetwater area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Taylor Food Mart 1101 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Alon 1400 Hailey St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.