'Dune's' Starry Venice Premiere Shines a Light on Hungary's Booming Biz

David Cronenberg, who certainly knows a thing about difficult literary adaptations, may have said it best: “In order to be faithful to the book, you need to betray it.” Why has this sage piece of advice eluded all who’ve been tempted to make a film of Frank Herbert’s Dune, commonly described as the best-selling science fiction novel of all time, and a masterpiece of the genre’s post-60s New Wave? Film industry economics go thus, especially in Hollywood: widely selling books get screen adaptations—a mantra that will never bend. Even now, with the dominance of intellectual property and prediction algorithms that take into account “pre-awareness,” a good or great book will always find itself scrutinized for cinematic potential. Even the publishing world adds to the economic tilt, optioning and rights deals cementing this relationship of convenience.