ORLANDO, Fla. — The peak of hurricane season is here and forecasters are tracking a total of four systems as the tropics fire up once again. An initially unimpressive storm system, this one fired up and got organized quickly Wednesday to form Tropical Storm Mindy before making landfall and turning into a depression. Mindy made landfall Wednesday night in St. Vincent Island, Florida, and was expected to drop six inches of rainfall on the sunshine state, Georgia and South Carolina. The storm on Thursday morning was about 80 miles south southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, and moving northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.