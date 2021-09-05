Paying too much for gas Graham? Analysis shows most expensive station
(GRAHAM, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Graham area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Graham area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1440 Us-380 Byp.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Graham area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to DK at 1101 4Th St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0