Are you overpaying for gas in Clinton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CLINTON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Clinton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clinton area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clinton area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1805 E Ohio St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1805 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 93 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1607 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 101 N 2Nd St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.