Are you overpaying for gas in Clinton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(CLINTON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Clinton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clinton area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clinton area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1805 E Ohio St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.49
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 101 N 2Nd St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
