Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hondo

(HONDO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Hondo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hondo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hondo area appeared to be at Shell, at 1201 19Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hondo area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1201 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 709 E 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 19Th St E , Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Minit Mart 401 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 609 19Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.