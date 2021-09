There was no race, but Max Verstappen was still a winner at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday. The field was only able to complete three laps in the rain behind the Safety Car. By rule, a minimum of two laps needed to be completed for drivers to be awarded half points. Two of the three laps came 3, hours, 17 minutes after a rain delay as officials tried in vain to get this one in.