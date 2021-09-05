High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Nevada as of Sunday

(NEVADA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Nevada area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Nevada area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at MFA, at 501 N Centennial Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

MFA 501 N Centennial Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Cash N' Dash 1518 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cash N' Dash 1502 W Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Phillips 66 402 W Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hot Spot 1112 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Pilot 2424 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.61 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.22 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hot Spot at 1112 E Austin Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.