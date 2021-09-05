High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Nevada as of Sunday
(NEVADA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Nevada area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Nevada area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at MFA, at 501 N Centennial Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.80
$--
$--
$2.94
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.19
$3.61
$3.29
|card
card$2.88
$3.22
$3.65
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hot Spot at 1112 E Austin Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
