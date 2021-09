“It shows that the plan is working. That we have now moved a player to a top-level team in Europe.”. Those were, in part, the opening remarks from LAFC Co-President John Thorrington as he addressed media on Wednesday after the club confirmed Diego Rossi has been transferred to Turkish club Fenerbahçe, on loan for now. While Rossi’s departure might shock some fans, for LAFC, it’s a culmination of what they’ve always wanted as a club.