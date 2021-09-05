Don’t overpay for gas in Bassett: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BASSETT, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Bassett area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bassett area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 3716 Virginia Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 3716 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Roberts Bestway 1706 Dillons Fork Rd, Fieldale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1715 Dillons Fork Rd, Fieldale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 4201 Stones Dairy Rd, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

CITGO 9531 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 5683 Virginia Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.