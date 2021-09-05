Don’t overpay for gas in Fort Mohave: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Mohave?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Mohave area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3713 Az-95.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3713 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Texaco 5480 S Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

Chevron 2540 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Circle K 2425 Adobe Rd, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.36 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Circle K 2551 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ --

Circle K 760 Marina Blvd, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 2199 Az-95. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.