Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Fort Stockton

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Fort Stockton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Stockton area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Stockton area appeared to be at Valero, at 1507 W Dickinson Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1507 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gascard 2406 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Chevron 1501 Us-285, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Sunoco 1723 N Us-285, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 3301 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 2723 E Us-290, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.78 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.