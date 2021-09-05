Where’s the most expensive gas in Globe?

(GLOBE, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Globe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Globe area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2060 Us-60 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2060 Us-60 , Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 2055 Us-60, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1501 E Ash St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.