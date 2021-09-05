Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Slippery Rock

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Slippery Rock area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Slippery Rock area was $3.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.25 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Fill, at 106 Franklin St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Fill 106 Franklin St, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

GetGo 640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Sheetz 103 N Main St, Harrisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.