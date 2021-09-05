Paying too much for gas Franklin? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FRANKLIN, VA) Gas prices vary across the Franklin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Franklin area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 1197 Carrsville Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 1197 Carrsville Hwy, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.14

Shell 30001 Smith'S Ferry Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

J.B. Food Mart 29463 Walters Hwy, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 28401 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1293 Armory Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.