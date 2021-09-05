Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cheboygan

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.53 for gas in the Cheboygan area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $2.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $5.25, with an average price of $3.53 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cheboygan area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cheboygan area appeared to be at Hawks Landing, at Bob Lo Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Hawks Landing Bob Lo Dr, Bois Blanc Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 308 E State. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.