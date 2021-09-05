Paying too much for gas Alexander? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ALEXANDER, AR) Gas prices vary across the Alexander area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexander area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 10423 Chicot Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexander area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 10423 Chicot Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 8629 Chicot Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Fuel Mart 13420 Otter Creek Pkwy, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Phillips 66 8900 Stagecoach Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 8822 Stagecoach Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Corner Market 6650 Alcoa Rd, Benton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 8824 Geyer Springs Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.